Dedrick Boatwright III was fatally shot on Arcadia Avenue on Saturday.
Friends and family received the much-needed closure at the vigil. Just after the balloon release, I informed them Chattanooga Police arrested 18-year-old Ralph Hughley, Jr. in connection with Dedrick's homicide.
Hughley was arrested on warrants for first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm.
A witness who identified Hughley in a lineup also told police that he was bragging about the shooting death, according to an affidavit obtained by Local 3 News.
"Thank you, God! Whew, thank you God. God, yes! Thank you, God," family members cried for joy.
Just before learning the news, they gathered at the scene to lift Dedrick's soul and joined hands in prayer.
"We pray to whoever committed this crime, that you bring them to justice. That vengeance is yours and not ours, and we don't go out to retaliate," they say in prayer. "We don't go out to bring the law into our own hand. That you see, that justice is served.”
Shatiki Douglas, Dedrick's cousin and godmother, says she's never seen a prayer answered so quickly. She says it gave the family what they needed.
"I'm celebrating. I'm ready to celebrate. I'm so happy. I don't even know how to feel right now. Like all my tears have started to, like, turn into happy tears now. I'm excited," she says.
Douglas says Dedrick was a father, son, twin brother, and friend to many. She says she will miss his sense of humor, and they will continue to his legacy.
"Trey Way!" they shout in unison.
It was a day full of emotion, of grief and joy. The family urges the community to come together to end gun violence.