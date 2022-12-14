The family of a woman who was killed two years ago is pleading to get their day in court.
Alicia Orman's birth and adoptive mothers told Local 3 News the man accused of killing her could get a plea deal. But they want to see him face a jury.
Patrick Bell was arrested in 2020 and charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment. He told police he bought the gun from someone in the parking lot and then was later "messing" with the gun when it fired, hitting Orman, according to his arrest warrant.
Orman's family was told by the district attorney's office he could be getting a plea deal next month.
"This has torn our family apart," said Vickie Nicholson, Orman's birth mother. "It's time to heal. We just want justice. That's it."
Nicholson and Cindy Gilliam, Orman's adoptive mother, are pushing for a judge to reject the deal, saying they want evidence to instead be laid out in a courtroom.
"Everybody deserves justice," said Nicholson. "Everybody deserves the right to live their life. And that was taken from our child."
765 days later, her family said they have missed holding Alicia and hugging her tight, while the man accused of killing her has walked free.
"All we want is the right to a trial, that's all we want," said Gilliam. "All we want is to advocate for her because she can't advocate for herself."
Bell's arrest warrants say two children were present inside of the hotel room on Airpark Drive when Orman was shot.
Bell could get a four-year probation, if the deal is accepted next month.
A spokesperson for the district attorney's office did not share if they are considering a plea deal for Bell.
"We strive to seek justice and truth through the fair application of the law, taking into consideration a multitude of factors including legal defenses, evidentiary issues, and constitutional law," the spokesperson said in a statement to Local 3 News.
Bell was released on bond and is due in court on January 12.
Alicia's mothers say they want to see Bell face a judge and jury, so they can say they at least saw her case to the end.
"It's not okay that we don't have a say," said Gilliam. "It's not okay that our voice isn't heard. Because we are Alicia's voice. We're the only voice she has now."