For seven years, Amanda Shirley and the rest of her family thought no one was listening to them.
Donald 'DJ' Fickey was killed in Walker County in October 2016 at 28-years old. Detectives said he had suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
His death was investigated as a suicide. But this week, deputies arrested 50-year-old Marshall Payne for Fickey's murder.
"He was just a very special person," said Kathy Fickey, DJ's mom. "And he's missed so much."
It took four years for the medical examiner to change DJ's manner of death from a suicide to undetermined.
In 2022, investigators reopened the case as a homicide, according to the family.
But right away, DJ's sister, Amanda Shirley, said she was convinced her brother and best friend was the victim of a murder.
"I made him a promise at the funeral home that I was not going to stop and give up until the person that took his life was held accountable," said Shirley. And the day finally came."
Shirley has led the charge for police to treat her brother's case as a homicide for years. She hired Eric Echols as a private investigator to look into the case.
He said he saw red flags from the first page of the report.
"How they handled the crime scene, how they did the interview process," said Echols. "How they didn't take people down to the station and interview them separately."
Wednesday morning, Shirley checked her email as she normally does, and got the message she had been waiting for for too long.
"For seven years I've done this," she said. "Hoping that today's the day I'm going to get that email saying he's in jail."
And sure enough, that message that the man her family swore was responsible for DJ's death was now charged with murder.
Payne was indicted by a Walker County grand jury on April 24.
"I can say that since I got that email, the air feels so much thinner to breathe," Shirley said.
Shirley told Local 3 News she called law enforcement in Whitfield County, not Walker County where DJ's death took place, on Tuesday, seven weeks after the indictment, to inform them about the active warrant.
Payne was later arrested in Murray County and then brought to Walker County.
Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson did not respond to Local 3's request for an interview.
"On a murder indictment, once that indictment hits, and you've been indicted for murder, they send the warrant squad out after you," said Echols. "And this didn't happen."
The Fickey family, which accepted Echols as one of their own throughout the process, said the arrest does not make the weight of the last seven years any lighter.
DJ's three kids aren't old enough to have any memories of their father. But the family can feel they been heard and vindicated now that justice for DJ is finally possible.
"I definitely feel heard," said Shirley. "I took on the whole state of Georgia and accomplished what I set out to do."
Payne is charged with one count of murder and is being held at the Walker County Jail. Bond has not been set at this time.
He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on June 26.
