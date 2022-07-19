A four-year case against the man accused in a deadly car crash in 2018 could be over as soon as Thursday.
The family of James Brumlow was notified by prosecutors in the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office that they wanted to meet about a potential plea deal for Justin Whaley, the man accused of killing him.
"He just shouldn't have been taken so soon," said Makisha Gorbski, Brumlow's younger sister. "His kids were teenagers."
Police say Whaley was drunk when he drove on the wrong side of Highway 27 in Soddy-Daisy in July of 2018. But the thought of him still brings back the same emotions as the morning Gorbski and her mom, Sherry Brumlow, call the worst of their lives.
Sherry remembers seeing the crash after it happened but before she knew her son was involved.
"I remember saying just a quiet prayer," said Sherry. "'Lord be with that family because they're fixing to have a really bad day.' And we did."
Four years later and Whaley still has not been to trial, partially due to the pandemic.
"No one is ever going to know the details of what actually took place," said Sherry. "Unless this goes to trial."
But now the mother-daughter pair fears it never will after being notified of a potential settlement. Brumlow's family said they made it very clear that's not what they wanted.
"We wanted to go to court because we felt like that was the only way that we were ever going to see any justice," said Sherry. "To have a group of people who listened to what had happened and then made a decision, and it wasn't lawyers."
It's not clear what a potential plea deal could mean for Whaley. A spokesperson for the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office said they could not comment on the pending case, but said a settlement could happen soon, likely "within a week or so."
Local 3 News has contacted attorneys representing Whaley, but we did not hear back.
"We want to fight as long as humanly possible," said Gorbski.
After years without a court date, Brumlow's family found out earlier this year one was finally set for September 13. But now, less than two months later, they feel their day in court has been ripped out from under them.
"At least we would feel like that we were getting a fair shot," said Sherry. "That James was getting a fair shot. That he mattered."
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.