On May 28th, several were shot in Downtown Chattanooga and two of them had life threatening injuries.
Now, more than a month later one of the victims, Reagan Paris, is in a nursing home with severe injuries. Her family shared the tragic story and are asking for support.
The Paris family said Reagan was an honor roll student, and would have been chasing her dreams if she hadn't been shot on Walnut Street.
"It's not fair that she's having to go through what she is going through," said Korrina Paris in tears.
15-year-old Regan was one of the six victims in the Walnut Street mass shooting last month. She suffered a traumatic brain injury.
"It's heartbreaking because I never thought she would be sitting in a hospital bed because she got shot in the head," said Chelsea Paris, the victim's sister.
Chelsea and her sister Reagan have shared a bedroom for their entire lives, and now the victim's bed is empty. Their bedsheets, and room décor are filled with hopes and dreams like an Eiffel Tower lamp.
Both sisters have dreams of going to Paris, France one day since their last name is Paris.
"It was unbelievable. It was my sister and it was unbelievable and out of all people her," said Chelsea.
"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," cried her mom Korrina.
Reagan and Chelsea were inseparable and if her younger sister hadn't been in the hospital....
"She would be out there with me on the softball field," said Chelsea.
They shared a strong passion for softball and are athletic. Chelsea was the pitcher and Reagan was the catcher.
"When I am not pitching and she is not catching we play right besides each other and she is just not there," said Chelsea.
They won tournament after tournament, receiving rings for their excellence.
"It's something that we have carried with us our whole life, and why give it up when we can play professionally in college?" said Chelsea.
Reagan's dreams are currently at a standstill, since she was senselessly shot. She is slowly recovering, and she can't talk properly yet.
"It's hard to wake up and think about where she is at, and what all of the possibilities," said her mom.
The Paris family said they need financial help to move Regan to a better facility and to cover medical bills to give her a fighting chance.
Here is their gofundmepage:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/muqv8-reaganstrong
Cashapp:
KoNaPee