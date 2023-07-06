The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after Nathan Gannaway was discovered deceased by the side of W Fairmount Road on July 1.
Katie Ganaway was married to Nathan for two years. She had just returned home from vacation when she heard about his death.
“He’s had a hard life. He lived a hard life and I think a lot of people just saw that part of it," she says. "They didn't see the real true, happy, loving, Nathan that we all knew.”
She says she was shocked and it did not seem real. She wishes other people were able to know the real Nathan.
"Being a father was probably his best trait. Other than the other ones," she laughs. "He had a lot. He was great.”
The Gannaway’s have two children, twin girls. Katie says he was an amazing father, and she’s glad she still has a piece of him.
She says he was happy, spunky, loved listening to music, hunt, and fish.
“He was just Nathan. There's no other way to explain it, he was Nathan," she says. "He had a great heart with good intentions. That was the Nathan I loved.”
Katie says she has been looking back at old messages, pictures, and videos. She says those memories, and support, will help her grieve.
She hopes there will be answers soon.
"Fighting for justice for him. Finding out who did this, finding out why they did to someone that so many people did love," she says.
The death of Nathan Gannaway is being investigated by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. We have reached out to gain clarity on the nature of the investigation, but have not yet received a response.
If you have information, call Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's Investigative Services at 423-209-8492 or submit at tip online here.