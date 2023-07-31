Graycie Millard was last seen just after midnight Friday at an apartment in LaFayette. She was reported missing nearly eight hours later.
An Amber Alert has not been issued for her, causing frustration to many in the community.
"I feel like at this point an Amber Alert should be put out but that's just me," reads one Facebook comment.
"I feel like you as the PD aren't doing your fullest!" reads another.
"I wanted to inform the public about the criteria that must be met to issue one, and there's a certain process that has to take place for one to go out," says Chief of Police Stacey Meeks.
Chief Meeks says individual law enforcement agencies cannot issue an Amber Alert. He says they must go through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
He says the GBI will issue an alert for a known abduction, but Millard is classified as a runaway.
"The purpose of the Amber Alert is usually when you have an abductor, you're releasing information to the public about the abductor's description, and or vehicle, or other things that would help people locate the abductor which would lead you to the victim," he explains.
The GBI's website says the following must be met to issue an Amber Alert:
- Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred.
- Law enforcement officials believe the child is in imminent danger, serious bodily injury, or death.
- Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor for law enforcement to issue a Levi's Call: Georgia's AMBER Alert.
- The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger.
- The child's name and other critical data elements - including the child abduction (CA) and AMBER Alert (AA) flags - have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.
It says activation will NOT be granted for:
- Non-custodial abductions where no danger exists to the child
- Runaways
"There's a nationwide database that law enforcement use called, it's called NCIC, and we have entered her on that database," Chief Meeks says.
He says if any law enforcement agency stops Millard and asks for her name and date of birth, it will alert them that she is missing from LaFayette.
"We're going to continue to dedicate all of our resources to looking for this young lady," he says. "If anybody has any information, no matter how trivial it may seem, we would appreciate a phone call on it."
Chief Meeks says after the report of Millard at a CVS; detectives spent 30 to 40 hours investigating over the weekend. He says they were confident this lead would find her and were devastated to learn that it was not Millard in the surveillance video.
He says there was a letter left behind, but they cannot discuss its content.
"As with many other cases, there are numerous other factors involved that we are privy to that we are not at liberty to discuss at this time," he says.
Meeks appreciates the community's help and asks everyone to stay vigilant.
If you have any information, contact the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540 or after hours, call Walker County 911.