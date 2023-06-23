The family of Regina, her daughter Brittnee, and Brittnee's children, 11-year-old Vanessa, 6-year-old Lilyana, and 2-year-old Nicholas were shot and killed a week ago on Thursday in Marion County.
Local 3 News spoke on the phone with the niece of Regina, cousin of Brittnee, Veronica Patterson.
"They both were just always very happy and kind of goofy, always making people laugh. The thing that stands out to us the most is they were always funny and bubbly personalities. Everybody loved them," said Patterson.
The suspect is identified as Gary Barnett by Marion County Sherriff Bo Burnett. Barnett is believed to have shot and killed the five victims before setting the home on fire and killing himself. The department says there was an order of protection in place before this happened.
"They had issues as far as throughout the divorce and everything. She didn't want to be with him or around him because of his behavior. But I don't believe anyone expected this to happen," said Patterson.
An arrest affidavit released later shows the order of protection was issued by Regina after telling deputies her soon-to-be ex-husband Gary Barnett threatened to shoot her and her dog. Regina told the department Barnett had about 50 guns and that she was worried he would get drunk and shoot her according to the report.
The biggest thing loved ones are trying to process is the short lives of Brittnee's three young children.
"As children they didn't really get a chance at life, and I think that is what we all are really struggling with. Vanessa was 11, Lily was 6, and Nicholas was 2," said Patterson
A GoFundMe account has been created by Patterson to help cover funeral costs for the victims.