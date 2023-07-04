The Greenwood Cemetery suffers from overgrown grass, weeds, and uneven roads.
"It's just pitiful. It looks like just rocks. Dirt. Things that we dig up on my work site," said James Jones.
James Jones buried his mother and grandmother there. He says the over 15 years his mother's grave has been there, it's progressively gotten worse.
"It's taken me years to even come in there to say something to you. But then when you say you wouldn't let me do it and you neglected to do it. It feels personal," said Jones.
Our Local 3 News crew did not find any workers while at the cemetery, but there is a help wanted sign on the front gate.
The account also posted at the beginning of May the cemetery had transitioned to a new crew on Facebook.