A Whitfield County family says they are prisoners in their own home.
For the last 14 years, they say their neighbor Michael Crumley has been a nuisance keeping them up doing yard work at 3 am and now they accuse him of firing shots into their home.
Terry Lawson says they went to the Whitfield County Sheriffs' Department to report it.
They were told they had to catch him on camera with a gun in his hand.
On Tuesday Lawson's wife Michon heard him in the backyard shooting and pulled out her camera and began recording.
Moments later she would duck because the bullets were coming towards her head.
"I don't know if he got mad or if he felt she was me I'm not sure what went through his head for him to fire rounds right at us," said Lawson. They immediately called 911.
The family noticed bullet holes in the side of their home which is where their daughter's room is they say they ran inside calling her name. "She didn't say anything, just crying, I asked her what was wrong with her," said Lawson.
The family says the bullet was just inches away from where their daughter was laying. When deputies arrived, they went to the neighbor's home but couldn't find a gun.
"Our home is supposed to be our safe place. It's no longer safe and the gun is still at his house because they didn't recover it so if he gets out, he can go right back and finish it off," said Lawson. Crumley was booked and charged with reckless conduct with a three-thousand-dollars bond. At this time there is no word on when he will appear in court.