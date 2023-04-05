A Dunlap family says they are heartbroken after learning through social media that their dog was adopted to another family.
Neighbors found Alfie on Facebook. But, he was on there because another family had adopted him from McKamey Animal Center.
Stacey Cookston is the original owner of Alfie, a dog taken in by MAC. He was legally adopted by a new owner with a new name-- 'Po' Boy.'
“We've had everyone that we could think of, friends, family, everyone looking for Alfie," Cookston says.
She says she has several acres of land in a rural area, where Alfie and her other dog are allowed to wander. She says she knew something was wrong when Alfie didn't return home with their other dog.
She says he disappeared on March 20th.
The Cookston’s live in Dunlap, Tennessee, but McKamey says the dog was found in the city of Chattanooga, about 35 miles away.
"It never crossed my mind to call McKamey, with it being so far away from us," says Cookston.
The family does not know how Alfie traveled from Sequatchie County to Hamilton County.
Lauren Mann with MAC says Alfie had no identification or microchip.
“They also stated that he did not have a collar on and he did," says Cookston. "It was a purple collar that Alfie had on.”
Mann says when an animal is found with no identification, it's held for five days, with the hope the owner will be found.
Po'Boy was adopted shortly after the holding period. MAC shared the adoption to celebrate, but has now deleted it for the privacy of the new owner.
Cookston is talking with McKamey, but they say nothing can be done. They say it is up to Po'Boy's owner.
Cookston wishes the new owners would reach out, to return Alfie or just to let them know he's okay. She says she was told the new family is not willing to return Alfie. If they do, she says she will gladly pay their adoption fees for another dog at MAC.
"Alfie does need to be with his with his family and at his home and I just hope that they open up their hearts enough to do that," she says. "Whether this ends good for us or good for them, it would be nice to know that Alfie is taken care of.”
MAC posted this statement to their Facebook page:
"We would like to take a moment to make a statement regarding the dog, Po’ Boy, that was adopted from our facility this last week. This is certainly a regrettable situation for all involved, and it is terribly upsetting that people on social media are spreading hate and misinformation about an innocent individual who did nothing but try and adopt a shelter animal.
After careful review we are confident that all applicable laws and ordinances were properly followed here at the shelter. As we do with all stray animals that come to us, we verified with the finder that the dog was found within Chattanooga City limits, the dog had no collar/ID tags, we scanned for a microchip and found none, and posted the animal on our website, lost/found Facebook page and PawBoost. These posts stay up for as long as the animal is under a stray hold. The dog was held for its legal stray-hold period of five days (because it came in with no microchip or identification) in case an owner came forward to reclaim him, and when we had no indication that anyone was looking for him the dog was moved through our system and ultimately made available for adoption. This is the process for any stray that comes to us. Unfortunately, we did not learn of an owner until after the dog had been lawfully adopted into a new home and legal ownership was properly transferred to the adopters.
At MAC, we go to great lengths to reunite animals with their owners on a daily basis - waiving reclaim fees, returning animals after weeks and even months if an owner appears and they are still in our care, even arranging to hold animals for owners who are struggling with homelessness or other situations that prevent them from temporarily reuniting with their pets. But once an animal has been adopted, it is our policy to respect the wishes and privacy of the new owner, a policy we believe is completely understandable, appropriate and something that most all other animal shelters hold as well. We understand how difficult this is for the original owners of the animal, and we greatly sympathize. We also sympathize with a family who opened their hearts and decided to adopt a new pet, only to find themselves in a fire storm they did not create. We hope that everyone will show grace and kindness to all involved in this situation. Our shelter and the adopters were only trying to do the best thing for an animal who appeared to be in need.
We encourage everyone to have their pet microchipped and licensed to avoid this very situation. We offer low cost microchips for Hamilton County residents here at MAC every Wednesday afternoon, and even periodically sponsor free microchip clinics throughout the community. Pet owners who have had their animals microchipped should ensure their information on file is up to date and accurate. If your pet does become lost, please search all surrounding area shelters, as it's always possible your pet may have been picked up by a Good Samaritan and unwittingly brought to another nearby community’s shelter.
We understand that this is a highly emotional situation for all involved, but we encourage everyone to remember that neither the shelter, nor the adopters have any malicious intent. This is simply an unfortunate circumstance, and we ask for the public not make it more difficult by trying to assign blame that simply doesn’t exist. We thank you for your support during this time."