A domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in divorce, Cordell and Cordell, announces 'Father's Fridays,' a month-long webinar series aiming to educate and recognize the fathers that make Father's Day a holiday worth celebrating.
"We want to share with fathers various tools, tips, and guidance to help them be better fathers and spend more quality time with their kids making memories," said Scott C. Trout, Executive/Managing Partner, CEO, Cordell, and Cordell.
The guest schedule and topics for the show, which is hosted by various Cordell attorneys nationwide, can be viewed live here and includes the following:
- June 2 – "What About Dinner? Meals and Meal Prep for Fathers" will discuss nutrition and meal prep for dads, with guests Jennifer and Paul Anderson of the nutrition-focused Kids Eat in Color.
- June 9 – "Making Memories" will discuss ways fathers can make memories with their kids, including Dustin Dailey, Vice President of Product Management with OurPact.
- June 16 – "Tools for Managing Family Life and Budgets" will discuss various apps to help manage your time and budget as a father/family, including guest Gregg Murset, CEO of BusyKid.
- June 23 – "Spending Active Time with Your Kids" will discuss ways fathers can spend time being active, including guest Mary Clark, CEO of Agents of Discovery.
- June 30 – "The Art of Fatherhood" will discuss fatherhood as a concept and ways to be a better father, with guest Art Eddy, the host of the fatherhood-focused podcast "The Art of Fatherhood."
"We're obviously a family law firm, but we really want to focus on equipping men with resources to be better fathers," Trout said.
Cordell and Cordell advocates for men with a mission to protect and promote their family and financial interests before, during, and after divorce. Cordell and Cordell's expansive range of family law experience includes:
- Child custody
- Child support
- Protection orders
- Military family law
As a father of a one-year-old, always looking for ways to improve my parenting skills, I plan to tune in myself. Shoutout to all of the dads out there giving it their very best.