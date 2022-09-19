Family Dollar is recalling six different Colgate products sold in their stores across 11 states because they were stored "outside of labeled temperature requirements."
The Colgate products, mostly toothpaste, were sold in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
The products were sold on or around May 1, 2022 through June 21, 2022.
Products covered by this recall include:
|998277
|COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN PREVENTION TOOTHPASTE 2.1OZ
|998909
|COLGATE OPTIC WHITE CHARCOAL TOOTHPASTE 4.2OZ
|999043
|COLGATE OPTIC WHITE MOUTHWASH 16 FL OZ
|999088
|COLGATE OPTIC WHITE HIGH IMPACT TOOTHPASTE 3OZ
|999749
|COLGATE OPTIC WHITE TOOTHPASTE ICY FRESH 3.2OZ
|999750
|COLGATE OPTIC WHITE STAIN FIGHTER TOOTHPASTE CLEAN MNT 4.2OZ
Customers that may have bought the affected products may return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.
Those with questions regarding about this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9am and 5pm EST.
Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products, the FDA says.