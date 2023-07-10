We are learning more about the Arcadia Avenue homicide from over the weekend in Chattanooga.
The family of 19-year-old Dedrick Boatwright III said he was the victim.
He was a loving grandson, son, father, and brother.
The 19-year-old graduated from Brainerd High School last year and was a marching band member.
"I don't have the words adequately to describe how much I am going to miss him," Demetrius Boatwright said.
Demetrius Boatwright is the uncle of 19-year-old Dedrick Boatwright III.
Demetrius was celebrating his birthday with some friends when he learned about the death of his nephew.
"When I got the news that he had been shot, it really had broken my heart because I helped raise Trey. He was like a son to me, he was a nephew, but he was like my son, and it just broke my heart, especially seeing it was on my birthday. It crushed everything I had in me," Demetrius said.
Demetrius said Dedrick's death would have a lifelong impact on his family.
"A beautiful soul; I am talking about somebody who is so pure. I am not going to paint a picture like he was perfect, not going to paint a picture that he didn't have his own life and things going on, but I can tell you that he was a pure soul. I can tell you that he was someone that would give his last dollar," Demetrius said.
Dedrick was working two jobs while figuring out a career path for a better life.
Demetrius said on Saturday, the day his nephew was killed, just so happened to be on his off day.
Chattanooga Police said he was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead upon arrival.
"We actually talked this year about him wanting to go to the military. He's wanted to do so many things; he loves cooking, he loves hospitality, he's talked to me about working in Government someday," Demetrius said.
As gun violence and youth deaths have become common in Chattanooga and across the world, Demetrius encourages parents to be vigilant.
"No matter what they have faced, no matter what disparities they have seen because honestly my passion and work is in community, it's in education, it's in youth and young people. That is what I done and who I am," Demetrius said.