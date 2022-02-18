Family chooses Chattanooga for Airbnb places to stay for free

In June, Airbnb held a world-wide contest where twelve people were chosen to live anywhere for free for a year. 350,000 people applied and six months later one of the winners has chosen to stay in Chattanooga for a month.
The family came to Chattanooga because one of the other winners of this program was from the Scenic City and recommended it because the food was so good. They love all the local food spots and have enjoyed learning historical things about the area.
In September, the Miller's began the adventure of a lifetime. They started their year-long of free living in Airbnb's in Portland, Maine. Since, they've been to Rhode Island, Savannah, Georgia, and now Chattanooga, Tennessee.
"Totally blown away about how much art there is and how many restaurants there are and just how fun and accessible the city has been for us. It's been really cool to also see the city has this really kind of small town vibe despite the fact that it's the size city that it is,” said Lindsey Miller-Voss, the woman living in Airbnb for a year for free.
Lindsey Miller-Voss, her mother, and her daughter have taken the trip. Lindsey has been able to work remotely all year, and her daughter, Anna Miller, is home-schooled and has been able to learn online.
In their free time, they explore the city they have chosen to live in for that month.
"Huge museum girl. I actually found a history club for nerds like me at the Medal of Honor Museum," Anna told us.
The family always looks for a way to immerse themselves in the city they choose, and they have been welcomed with big arms to the Scenic City.
This journey has been unique for the Miller's. Anna is in a wheelchair, so they have to do their research before they pick places to go to make sure it's accessible.
"Spread the word about accessibility and how important it is for accessibility - for that topic to be included in travel,” Anna said.
Anna has posted her adventures on social media, letting people know just because she's in a wheelchair doesn't mean she has to put her life on hold and not do what she wants. And she's received positive feedback.
"I just became in a wheelchair or something happened and now with your help, I'm able to understand more of how to have fun, explore,” Anna said.
The family's next adventure is undecided. They are thinking somewhere out west. Go here instagram.com/therealannamiller or www.therealannamiller.com to follow their adventures.