A fallen tree has resulted in the closure of SR-304 (River Road) at LM 2.5 in Meigs County, causing significant inconvenience to local residents and travelers.
The incident occurred earlier this morning. As a result, power lines were knocked down leading to a temporary power outage in the area.
Local authorities and utility crews are on the scene, working diligently to clear the fallen tree and repair the damaged power lines.
While the exact timeline for reopening the road remains uncertain, officials are urging drivers to consider alternate routes to minimize disruptions to their travel plans.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the affected stretch of SR-304 (River Road) and explore alternative routes until repairs are completed. Residents are reminded to exercise caution while navigating the area.
We'll share updates regarding the progress of repairs and the reopening of SR-304 (River Road) as they become available.