On Friday, July 14th, a ceremony was held at newly-dedicated Sgt. Lee Russell Wildlife Refuge in Carroll County, to honor the fallen Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency revealed it had named the refuge after THP Sgt. Lee Russell, who died in the line of duty on August 23, 2022.
The ceremony was attended by Sgt. Russell’s family, and members of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the THP, who gave speeches on the importance of honoring Sgt. Russell’s legacy.
The Sgt. Lee Russell Wildlife Refuge will help protect and conserve Tennessee’s wildlife by providing a safe, natural space for wildlife.
THP was honored to have been a part of the dedication ceremony, calling it a fitting tribute to Sgt. Russell and the service he performed for his beloved state.