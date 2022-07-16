Fallen Five flag rally to begin at Camp Jordan on Saturday

A flag rally will be taking place in Hamilton County on Saturday to honor the five servicemen that lost their lives in the tragic July 16th Terrorist Attack seven years ago.
Those in attendance will be meeting at Camp Jordan starting at 12:00 p.m. on July 16, 2022 and will be leaving the location at 2:00 p.m. sharp.
For those that have attended in years past - including last year - the route will be the same as 2021.
The route will touch base at all these three places - The Chattanooga National Cemetery, the Fallen 5 mural off of McCallie Ave, and the Memorial Site on Lee Highway.
If you run a CB radio in your vehicle - coordinators say they will be running channel 25.
THE ROUTE:
- After leaving Camp Jordan at exactly 2:00 p.m., the rally will exit Camp Jordan by Bass Pro Shops making a right turn onto Ringgold Road and will follow Ringgold Road all the way down to the tunnels.
- Once through the Tunnels, the rally will bare off to the right onto West Side Drive.
- From there, it will go down and continue on East 23rd street and will run East 23rd street to South Holtzclaw Ave where it will make a right turn and will follow this down to Bailey Ave and make a right turn.
- After turning on Bailey Ave, it will continue to South Hawthorne Street and make a left before going down to McCallie Ave and making another left - passing the Fallen 5 mural painting which will be on the right.
- The flag rally will then run McCallie Ave back to North Holtzclaw and make a right. Following Holtzclaw to Wilcox Blvd and making a left crossing over the bridge and coming out onto Riverside Drive where it will make a right run.
- This road will turn into Amnicola Highway.
- It will run Amnicola to the first entrance to the River Park and make a left into the River Park following it through and back out to Amnicola Highway making a left, and following Amnicola to Highway 153 to get onto Highway 153.
- The rally will then follow 153 to the Lee Highway exit, and it will then get off the exit and bare to the right and then another right into the memorial site.
- This will complete the ride.
BEFORE THE RIDE:
- Mission BBQ will be will be apart of this event again this year. Beginning at noon, attendees can enjoy menu favorites on site while waiting for the event to begin at 2 p.m.
- Scenic City Sweets and Treats they will be sitting up at the event until 1:45 p.m. to sell soft serve ice cream, root beer floats, banana splits, shaved ice and more.
- The owners at Eleanor’s Diner food truck will be in attendance. They will set up at Camp Jordan selling Smashburgers, hot dogs, loaded fries, walking tacos, grilled chicken sandwiches, homemade desserts and drinks! They accept debt cards and cash.