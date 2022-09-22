FALL IS HERE!
- David Karnes
Good Thursday. FINALLY!!!! Fall officially begins at 9:04 eastern, but I'm not scared to say it... IT'S FALL! And our first fall front is moving through now. It has been bringing clouds and even a few areas of rain east of Chattanooga. This evening temps will start dropping rapidly. Most of the evening will be dropping through the 70s, ultimately bottoming out in the low to mid-50s by Friday morning.
Friday will be incredible all day long. Skies will be mostly sunny. The humidity will be MUCH lower, and temps will be in the mid-70s.
Saturday and Sunday another front will move through. It does look like we will have mostly cloudy skies both days of the weekend, and we may even get a few showers Saturday and Sunday. Anything we get, however, will not cause you to cancel any weekend plans. Temps this weekend will be a little warmer in the low 80s.
Behind the next front, we will have a long period of awesome. Each day will be in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the low 50s, and the humidity will remain low. We may see some clouds moving in late week depending on the track of the tropical system which will soon be named "Hermine".
David Karnes
Chief Meteorologist
David Karnes became Local 3's Chief Meteorologist in July of 2021. David came to us from SNN News 6 in Sarasota, Florida where he was the chief meteorologist for 9 years. David is a graduate of Soddy-Daisy High School and is glad to be back home.
