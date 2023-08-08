Fall Creek Falls State Park is closed following reports of hundreds of downed trees inside and outside the state park.
There is no entry to the park by vehicle or on foot, and all utilities remain out of service.
All individuals with reservations through Thursday, August 10th, will be contacted via email. If you have questions about reservations or need other assistance, you can contact their call center at 1-888-867-2757.
Updates on Fall Creek Falls' Facebook page will be provided as they work to re-open the park.