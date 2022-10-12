Chattanooga's 'Road to End Gun Violence' program has returned just in time for fall break for Hamilton County School students.
Events are scheduled all week aimed at helping kids have fun and stay out of trouble.
"Historically when there is nothing to do, it is our most violent weeks; when there is really nothing to do in the community," said event organizer, Troy Rogers.
Troy Rogers works for the city and is one of the organizers helping run the week long lineup of events.
Monday was skate night at Hamilton County Skate, and Tuesday was movie night at Miller Park.
"And tonight we have the inspirational night, which is just trying to fire the kids up, and just tell them how great they are, feed their passions," said Rogers.
Kids were encouraged to perform personal dances, poems, and play games together while also hearing from leaders in the community.
"I've been sitting here listening because the motivation they be talking about is the kind of motivation I need in my life right now," said one child.
Rogers says he hopes the kids who have been showing up are understanding their community supports and loves them and wants to see them succeed.
Keisha Moore hopes her son will learn something about himself.
"That he really understands the importance of listening to his inner voice, doing the right things in life, right now and in the future," said Moore.
Wednesday's event ended at 8:30 but they start back up Thursday with a party at Miller Park starting at 7 pm. And there will be a kick ball tournament Friday with the Chattanooga Police Department.
From what these kids are saying, you don't want to miss out.
"It might be helpful to you depending on what you going through, it's going to help you in the long run," said one child.
There are events scheduled through Saturday each of them are free to the public.