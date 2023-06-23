Scammers are constantly looking for opportunities to defraud unsuspecting individuals, and one area they often target is the sale of festival tickets.
By understanding how these scams work and taking precautions, you can protect yourself from falling victim to such fraudulent activities. Here are some key points to keep in mind:
• Scam Operation: Scammers promote enticing deals on festival tickets through social media links, promising exciting activities like live music, delicious meals, craft beer or wine, and more. However, they intend to deceive you and make money at your expense.
• Research the Festival: Conduct thorough research to ensure the event's legitimacy before purchasing tickets. Search online for the festival's name and compare it to the information provided on the website. Scammers often use names that sound similar to authentic festivals, so be cautious.
• Verified Contact Information: Legitimate festival websites should have valid contact information, including a working phone number and email address. Verify the provided details to confirm the authenticity of the event.
• Unrealistically Low Prices: Be wary of ticket prices that seem too good to be true. Legitimate festivals cannot offer tickets at significantly lower prices without incurring substantial losses. If the prices appear unusually low compared to other sources, it's likely a scam.
• Credit Card Payments: Use a credit card to make ticket purchases whenever possible. Credit cards offer buyer protection, allowing you to dispute charges if the promised services are not delivered. Avoid online sellers not accepting credit cards, which could indicate potential fraud.
• Secure Websites: Ensure that the festival website is secure before entering your payment information. Look for "HTTPS" at the beginning of the website address and a lock symbol in the address bar. These indicators demonstrate that the site encrypts your data and provides a safer browsing experience.
• Beware of Online Listings: Exercise caution when considering tickets sold on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, as scammers frequently use these platforms to deceive buyers. Instead, consult reputable third-party ticket sites that have been vetted by organizations like the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Visit BBB.org to check the legitimacy of ticket sellers before making a purchase.
Following these precautions and being vigilant can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to festival ticket scams. Stay informed, research thoroughly, and prioritize your financial security when making online transactions.
You can read the BBB's tips for buying tickets to an event here.
If you've spotted an event scam, you can report it to BBB ScamTracker here.