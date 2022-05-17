Good morning, today will be mid-May weather perfection! We’ll have 50s to start the day, hit the upper 70s by noon, and then afternoon highs in the mid-80s. All will be under a sunny sky. Plus, the humidity will be low today with dry, comfortable air in place and a light breeze from the north. Some clouds will move into the area tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with increasing mainly high, thin clouds. Wind will shift back out of the south and our big warm up for the week will begin. Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to 90. There will be a slim chance for a spotty shower, most likely coming in the evening for our northern communities. Thursday will be even hotter in the low 90s, hitting 94 in Chattanooga. Another day with a mix of sun and clouds and an isolated shower/storm. Friday will be mostly sunny and around 90. Then, the showers and storms for the weekend have shifted a little later. Therefore, it’s trending drier on Saturday with isolated activity with a high near 90 and a bump up to scattered showers/storms on Sunday. It’ll also be “cooler” with highs near 80.