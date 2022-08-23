Police command center

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed a helicopter carrying two people crashed after colliding with a power line near I-24 in Marion County Tuesday.

The Bell 206 helicopter reportedly crashed in a wooded area on Aetna Mountain around 4:00PM Central time.

The National Transportation Board of Safety has confirmed they are investigating the incident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to give an update during a press release at the scene later Tuesday evening.

No names or conditions of those involved have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on the air and online as we find out more. 