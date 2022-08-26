The two officers killed in Tuesday's helicopter crash on Aetna Mountain were Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Sergeant Lee Russell, who was piloting the helicopter, and Detective Matt Blansett with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
We spoke with a witness of Tuesday's tragic crash, bringing some insight to the incident.
Daniel Hostetler was driving east on I-24 just before 4 pm on Tuesday.
He tells us as he was driving he noticed a black helicopter above him flying in tight circles, and says he saw the back end of the helicopter shaking.
Hostetler did not anticipate what was about to happen next.
"And then I saw the front of the helicopter dip down about 20 or 30 degrees, and it caught the electrical wire that was going across the highway," he said.
Hostetler says he was on his way back to work at the Vital Records Ware House in Chattanooga when he saw the helicopter hit the power lines.
"I saw a big flash, puff of smoke… looked like pieces of the rotor on top of the helicopter broke off, then the helicopter did a nose dive," explained Hostelter.
He says he was obviously concerned for the passengers on board but at the time he was also scared for his own life.
"A power line was coming down straight where I was fixing to be on the road," Hostetler continued. "So I was kind of waiting for the line to come down, or I didn't know where the helicopter was going to come down on my head or not."
He was able to drive away from the scene un-harmed, but was worried about what he had just seen.
"At that time I uttered a prayer for those folks that went down and for their families you know not knowing what was going on," he said.
Federal investigators have interviewed Hostetler about what he witnessed.
Marion County Sheriff, Bo Burnett, said the two men were spotting marijuana crops from the air as part of a marijuana eradication program.
On Thursday the town of South Pittsburg memorialized Matt Blansett's life.
Blansett went to South Pittsburg High School, served as a long-time detective and County Commissioner for the town.
"My heart goes out to the families of those two officers that lost their lives and we need to offer them our prayers and support in the community," said Hostetler.