Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and like so many other diseases Black women die at a higher rate.
Statistics show that 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer during the course of their life.
That’s why events like the 'More Than Pink Walk' are so important.
Jason Heymann, Sr. Marketing Director says “What is so awesome about Komen is they are committed to finding a cure and enhancing the current treatment that we have. 62 percent increase of patients reaching out this year to Komen.”
Hamilton Place has partnered with Komen for the 'More than Pink Walk' hoping to raise awareness and reach more people.
Jason Heymann says, “There is something dynamic about when you come together. Then when we take a moment to come together at the More than Pink Walk you have these events, activities, and experiences. Everybody can participate in finding hope.”
Heymann says there is something for everyone. A great time to come together.
Jason Heymann says, “The moment everyone crosses the finish line we go into celebrating. We remember together.”