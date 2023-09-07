Intense pain and stomach weight gain. that’s what led Tango Price to her doctor.
Tango Price, patient says “I was like ‘What is that? I have no clue.’ I thought I was dying.”
Like Tango, some women might not know they have uterine fibroids, but they can cause debilitating pain, heavy bleeding and pelvic pressure.
Tango Price “I had like four, maybe four in me around, and the one big one, right here.”
Tango worried a hysterectomy to surgically remove the uterus was her only treatment option.
Now there are other options available. Fibroid Ablation which uses heat to destroy cancer cells while preserving healthy tissue and uterine embolization that uses x-ray imaging to guide surgeons with just a tiny pinhole incision.
Dr. Mina Makary, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center says “We basically use small catheters and wires. We find the blood flow that goes to the fibroids and we plug them up. At the end of the day, the patient goes home with a band aid.”
At CHI Memorial Dr. Mitch Dizon is the first Gynecologic surgeon in our region to perform Radiofrequency ablation surgery - a minimally invasive procedure that provides women with another option.
Dr. Mitch Dizon says “This procedure is a laparoscopic ultrasound to image the fibroids directly on the uterus.”
With this radiofrequency ablation surgery, each fibroid is targeted individually using radiofrequency heat. This causes the fibroids to shrink, without damaging healthy uterine tissue.
These latest procedures give women choices beyond a hysterectomy.
For Tango, preserving her uterus was important to her, making uterine embolization the right choice.
Tango Price says, “I just want to enjoy my life and my children, my husband, and I'm just thankful.”