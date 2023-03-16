Diabetes is one of the leading chronic conditions affecting Black people in Chattanooga.
Robin Sturnes, Urban League Greater Chattanooga says “We are just really targeting those at risk for Type II diabetes to try and divert that.”
The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga is launching a free six-month diabetes prevention program for those 18 years of age and older.
“They will be paired with their lifestyle coach with each of the classes," says Sturnes. "They will meet weekly, then go hybrid. So we will provide them with the tools and how to access their body mass index, help them with cooking, exercise.”
He says this program is not a diet, but rather about making healthy changes in your life.
“It is a lifestyle program. So, we want everyone to know it is not a diet program. It is a lifestyle change.”
According to a report released last year on the state of Black Chattanooga, diabetes stuck out as the leading chronic condition affecting the Black population in Chattanooga.
Sarah Concepcion, Senior Director Policy and Administration says “The mortality rate for the Black population is nearly three times that of the White population, so it felt like a good place to start with intervention.”
Those who participate in the program are expected to lose five to seven percent of their starting weight and participate in at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week.
“Once they complete the six months of the program, we want them to take those tools and carry them for the rest of their lives,” Sturnes says.
To register for the Diabetes Prevention Program, visit https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/zBMYjg?vid=xi87b. For more information about the program, visit ulchatt.net or contact Robin Sturnes, director for education and youth initiative, at (423) 756-1762 or rsturnes@ulchatt.net.