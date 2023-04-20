These twin doctors may have you doing a double take.
Doctors Jeremy and Jermaine Hogstrom with CHI Memorial hope to change the face of medicine and improve the lives of those in underserved communities. They decided to use social media to help them do that.
"We decided, 'let's get on there,' because we thought we were unique as African Americans and had a story to tell. People would see us and hopefully be inspired," Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom said. "That's what we started with. We posted it for the fun of it and woke up the next morning and started seeing these numbers. We didn't know; we asked our sister. She said, 'those are views.' We said, 'those are views?'"
Those views are helping them reach more people.
"Along the way, we essentially found ourselves in the science realm of things. We both liked it. We both fell in love with the idea of medicine and what that could provide for the community," Dr. Hogstrom said.
These twin doctors hope to show others this path is also possible while helping improve the health disparities in our inner-city communities.
Disparities like these:
- African Americans have the highest death rate and shortest survival rate for cancer
- Are 1.4 times as likely to have high blood pressure
- Twice as likely to have diabetes
- 20 percent more likely to report having severe psychological distress
- Have higher infant mortality rates
"Access to education, access to healthcare, poverty, access to the right food," Dr. Hogstrom said to change that.
Those changes won't happen overnight, but these doctors plan to continue using their voice and platform to make a difference.
Dr. Hogstrom continued, "Being able to relate and sharing our journey and path. Definitely unique for us to be here together. A platform for people to relate to as well as relate to us as medical professionals."