When you think of spring-cleaning, cleaning your house and planting flowers usually come to mind; but, don’t forget about the kitchen and what is in the refrigerator and pantry.
Shanisty Ireland says, “Spring is a time of rebirth, when things are blooming again and it is a really good time for us to check in with ourselves and see how we are doing maybe we haven’t eaten the greatest over the past few months.”
Shanisty Ireland is a food and health blogger. She says now is time to also spring clean your diet.
Shanisty Ireland says, “So it is a great time to not only spring clean your home as you mentioned, but also spring clean your diet. Going through the pantry, going through the refrigerator. Pulling out all those things that may have expired, may not be so great for you, and restocking your pantry with some of those healthier items.”
Some tips to spring clean your diet include:
- Swap out the heavy comfort food for more salads, fruits and vegetables.
- Think about what you are eating before you eat it. In other words, be mindful of what you are putting in your mouth.
Shanisty Ireland says, “When we find we are on the go, stressed or bored, we reach for things that may not be as healthy for us and if those items aren’t in our kitchen or in our refrigerator we’re less likely to grab those and more likely to grab some items that are healthier for you.”
Some other tips include:
- Cut back on alcohol
- Slash the sugar
- Start cooking more
Shanisty Ireland says, “Meal prepping is a big thing for spring cleaning your diet. Take the time on Saturday or Sunday just sit down with a notepad.
If not you may find yourself eating out a lot more than you planned.
Shanisty Ireland says, “With sports, school work and everything it is so easy to just go I am going to order a pizza or I am just going to run through the drive thru.”
Here is an easy spring cleaning recipe:
Barney Butter’s Chicken with Almond Butter Sauce
Ingredients:
12 oz. whole wheat linguine
1 lb. of grilled chicken breast
2 cups fresh cilantro leaves
1-2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
2 cloves garlic
1/2 cup Barney Butter Smooth Almond Butter
Juice and zest of 1 lime
3 oz. goat cheese
1/3 cup olive oil, more for a thinner sauce
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Grated cheese of your choice
Directions:
Cook pasta in a large pot of salted boiling water according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine cilantro, peppers, garlic, Barney Butter, lime juice and zest, and goat cheese. Puree ingredients and, with the machine running, add olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Drain pasta and place in a large bowl. Combine pasta, chicken, and almond butter sauce. Toss to coat. Serve warm.