Cancer patients are enjoying higher survival rates and living longer than ever before. But unfortunately, some of those forms of treatment can lead to heart complications.
Dr. Henry Cheng with the Chattanooga Heart Institute at CHI Memorial says, “We have a lot of new therapy regiments coming out and patients are surviving longer. However, several of them have cardio toxicity so they can cause heart failure.”
Dr. Cheng is a Cardio-Oncology Specialist at Chattanooga Heart Institute at CHI Memorial and is part of an emerging field.
Dr. Cheng says, “We see every patient going through chemotherapy to identify them for being at risk.”
Dr. Cheng says the cancer treatments can make existing conditions worse, and can even create long-term damage. This is where the growing field of cardio-oncology can help.
Dr. Cheng says, “The purpose is to screen these patients before and after their chemo regiment for cardio toxicity before they develop symptoms of heart failure."
If doctors find a patient has cardiac disease, they are then referred to a cardio oncologist like Dr. Cheng where he works to modify the risk to prevent heart disease.
Dr. Cheng says, “So we reduce some of the risk factors such as exercise, measuring their blood pressure, putting them on medication to help reduce the stress.”
Then patients are closely monitored.
