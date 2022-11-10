Now that daylight saving time is here that means the evenings are getting darker sooner.
For many the darker days can bring on a period of fatigue and depression known as seasonal affective disorder or SAD.
Angie Duncan, Volunteer Behavioral Health System, says, “During the winter season because of the rain, gloomy weather. It does affect us especially when you are more of a summer person or fall person. You like to get out. You can get out so that affects people.”
Seasonal affective disorder affects up to 10 percent of people in the United States.
Duncan says, “We get those calls from people that may feel really alone and they don’t have their family close by or something has happened between their family.”
The holidays are not festive for everyone. This time of year can make things even more difficult, dark, and depressing.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas Duncan says they see more calls and people reaching out for help.
Duncan says, “I would say the past five to 10 years it has gotten more so that people are reaching out during this time because they are feeling depressed and lonely.”
If at anytime during the year you see someone who is withdrawn, shows a lack of interest in things they used to enjoy, or wants to be by themselves, those are red flags they need help.
Duncan says, “We do see some that may be contemplating suicide at this time of the year.”
In addition to mental health, daylight saving time also leaves people more prone to cardiovascular diseases and immune-related illnesses.
The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached by calling 988.
Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System has a 24/7 Crisis Hotline that can be reached by calling 1-800-704-2651.