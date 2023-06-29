The sun is bright, and the days are longer. That means more people are spending time outdoors.
One local doctor says it is important to remember that too much sun can be dangerous for your skin.
Dr. Justin Wilkes, a surgical oncologist with CHI Memorial, says, "Skin cancer is very common."
He says melanoma is one of the fastest-growing cancers.
"A lot of people don't know it is the fastest growing cancer in men, the fastest growing cancer in women after lung cancer," says Dr. Justin Wilkes.
Ultraviolet radiation from the sunlight can damage the skin and lead to skin cancer, so it is essential to protect your skin with sunscreen.
"Something that is at least SPF 30, water resistant, and that is broad spectrum," says Dr. Wilkes.
Some symptoms and warning signs to look out for when it comes to skin cancer are:
- A new spot on the skin
- Changes in the size, shape, or color of an existing spot.
- A spot that is itchy or painful.
- A non-healing sore that bleeds or develops a crust.
- A red rough, or scaly spot that you can feel.
Dr. Justin Wilkes says, "Things we don't think about. You are told to have a healthy tan. You feel good when you are tan, but you don't recognize the damage that is being done."
Damage is like your skin getting thickened, you get wrinkles, and you age faster.
"UVA contributes to wrinkles and skin aging. You don't think about that when you are 15 or 20 years old. Although people of color have a slightly lower risk, it is important to remember that people of any ethnicity are at risk for skin cancer," says Dr. Wilkes.