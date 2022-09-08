Most people are looking forward to the fall season. It means football and cooler weather. A sleep expert says the seasonal shifts can also impact our sleep pattern. He has some advice when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.
As the seasons change from summer to fall and fall to winter, you would think the cooler temperatures and shorter days would make it easier to go to sleep, but that is not necessarily the case.
“We would think that when we go back in the fall and we fall back and get an extra hour of sleep it is going to be all good and that is not the way the human body works,” Dr. Anuj Chandra, Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders said.
He says the seasonal shifts can cause sleeping patterns to go off track, which can cause a lack of energy, reduced concentration, and other issues.
“It’s not easy to just switch off," Dr. Chandra said. "I am used to going to sleep at 11, now the clock will change on Sunday in November and that Sunday, I tell myself I am going to sleep at 10 not 11. You just can’t do that.”
But there are some things you can do to help get a better night’s sleep:
- Make sure the temperature is cool and comfortable.
Dr. Chandra said, “The bigger the difference between the room temperature and your core body temperature, the steeper the curve, the better the sleep.”
- Take a hot shower or bath before bed.
“So, if you do have the liberty to build it in to your schedule, take a hot shower or hot bath and then get into bed," he said. "Keep the room temperature cooler.”
- Relax and clear your mind.
“There are so many mental health issues and a lot of it is because of the screen time. We have lost our association with nature,” he said.
- That is why it is important to reduce blue light exposure before going to bed.
“One of the worst things we can do is to keep that phone next to our bed,” Dr. Chandra said.
- And do not forget to stay active.
“Whatever works for you go for a walk and even if you are tired push yourself. Just go for a walk and that will have a huge benefit,” he added.
For more information, visit https://www.sleepforhealth.org.