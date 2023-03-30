One of this area’s popular tourist attractions spent the month of March encouraging people to take more steps in effort to help raise awareness about heart disease in women.
Ruby Falls once again partnered with the American Heart Association for the 100-Million Steps Challenge.
One step at a time tourists and guests not only got some breathtaking views, but a walk towards a healthier future.
Ruby Falls President and CEO Hugh Morrow says, “We have over 40,000 visitors in the month of March. We can provide this information for them and they can participate in our 100 Million Steps program in the month of March.”
This is the sixth year Ruby Falls has partnered with the American Heart Association to support Go Red for Women and encourage people to take more steps and stay active.
Heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women.
Morrow says, “I am excited to try and create an educational program that can touch tens of thousands of people with regards to heart health.”
As one of this area’s major tourist attractions, people come from near and far to journey deep inside historic Lookout Mountain where they are able to see the tallest and deepest underground waterfall open to the public in the United States.
Morrow says it's the perfect opportunity to encourage them to keep moving.
Morrow says, “It’s about s 2,200 feet walk. You take about 3,000 steps walking outside to the Falls and back. So it is a healthy hike and it is great for our visitors to participate in that.”
The goal is not only to keep people moving after visiting Ruby Falls, but also make other healthy lifestyle changes.
Morrow says it is important for companies and organizations to give back and make the community a better and healthier place to live.
Morrow says, “The history of Ruby Falls is educating people about how the caves were formed, about geology, the history of Chattanooga, and we just tack on another element about heart health in support of the American Heart Association.”
Click here for more information about Ruby Falls or click here to learn more about the 100 Million Steps Challenge.