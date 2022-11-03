The number 988 is the three-digit hotline to connect those in need directly to a Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Angie Duncan with Volunteer Behavioral Health System in Chattanooga is on the front lines answering that call for help.
“We get calls from people who are depressed or actively suicidal," Duncan says. "They may be actively in the middle of a suicide attempt, so we’ve helped a lot of people get them immediate help.”
Duncan is the Crisis Call Center Coordinator. She says every time they pick up the phone, their goal is to make sure the person on the other end gets the help they need before hanging up.
“If it did require immediate EMS and police department there, we would be able to keep them on the line and get one of our mobile clinicians to them to evaluate them in a facility or whatever level of care they may need,” she says.
The pandemic brought to light something that was lurking beneath the surface: urgent mental health realities driving the need for crisis service across our country.
In 2020 alone, the U.S. had one death by suicide about every 11 minutes. For people aged 10-34 years, suicide is a leading cause of death.
“We are getting more calls from younger people such as 13-years-old. Teens just depressed, bullied, that kind of thing.”
Duncan says some immediate warning signs to look out for are:
- Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself
- Looking for a way to kill oneself, such as searching online or obtaining a gun
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Sleeping too little or too much
If you notice any of these signs reach out for help. You can also call 988 to get more guidance on help and services available.
“I always say don’t be afraid to ask the question, ask are you suicidal, are you thinking of killing yourself, because a lot of times they need that, to hear that and then they are like 'well, yeah.' Then it opens them up to start talking about it,” says Duncan.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis lifeline is open 24/7, 365 days a year.
SUICIDE AND CRISIS LIFELINE: 9-8-8
VOLUNTEER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CARE SYSTEM
Crisis Hotline: 1-800-704-2651