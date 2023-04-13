There is now another option available for women in our area who suffer from fibroids. A local surgeon is the first in our area to perform a new minimally invasive surgery.
“Most women will have fibroids, about 70-80 percent of women have fibroids and don’t even know it," Dr. Mitch Dizon says. "African American women are more at risk of having them.”
Fibroids are tumors that develop in the uterus. They can lead to heavy bleeding and painful periods. While not everyone will develop symptoms or require treatment, for those who do there is now a new option available in our area.
“I am very excited to be able to offer this to the Chattanooga area. I think it is something that could benefit a lot of people," says Dizon.
He is the first Gynecologic surgeon in our region to perform the new minimally invasive surgery for fibroids.
“This procedure is a laparoscopic ultrasound to image the fibroids directly on the uterus. It can directly catch more fibroids than a traditional pelvic ultrasound.”
With this radiofrequency ablation surgery, each fibroid is targeted individually using radiofrequency heat. This causes the fibroids to shrink, without damaging healthy uterine tissue.
“This just gives women with fibroids another option. Another good option,” Dizon says.
This procedure not only provides another option to those who would otherwise need a hysterectomy, it also helps improve the patient’s quality of life.
“There has been research that has shown it has significantly helped women with debilitating symptoms including painful periods. They can get really big and this procedure can help to shrink them.”
