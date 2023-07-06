A game changer. Leqembi is the first medicine proven to slow the course of Alzheimer’s, a memory-robbing disease that affects more than six million Americans.
Amy French, Southeast Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association says, “It is so exciting because for the first time ever, we now have the ability to stop the progression of the beta amyloid plaque that forms in the brain because of Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Federal Drug Administration granted accelerated approval in January. Full FDA approval would trigger expanded government coverage raising hope for millions of Americans.
The drug is expensive. It is expected to cost around $26,500 a year.
“They will be able to access this medication very shortly and it will make a tremendous difference in their quality of life with other quality of life,” French says.
The drug is given as an IV infusion once every two weeks. It was approved only for people with early forms of Alzheimer’s disease, those with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia.
French says that is why early detection is so important.
“This is true with all chronic progressive illnesses. Early diagnosis, early intervention are the keys to managing the disease and giving those who are affected longer quality of life.”
While forgetting names or why you walked into a room is common, other things are not.
“All those things are normal," says French. "What you are really looking for is a change that is significant enough to interfere with normal day to day life. Truly getting lost on your way home from a familiar place.”
Some people may experience serious side effects. About 13% of participants in the trial experienced brain swelling or bleeding, and those risks could be higher for those who take blood-thinning medications.
Learn more at www.alz.org.