EYE ON HEALTH: New guidance released for daily aspirin use

Before you grab that daily Aspirin to prevent cardiovascular disease, you may want to think again. There is now new guidance that recommends against it for some people.
Dr. Matthew Wiisanen, a Cardiologist at Parkridge Medical Center says, “It’s really been a huge area of debate even if you asked me five years ago. I would have told you, I thought we should have put aspirin in the drinking water.”
Now there is new guidance from the U.S. Preventive Service Task Force who recommend against it for primary prevention of heart disease for patients over 60.
Dr. Matthew Wiisanen says, “There is a calculator we called the ASCVD calculator and what that does is plug in a whole bunch of things about a particular person, whether they have blood pressure problems, whether they have high cholesterol, whether they are male or female age.”
Dr. Wiisanen says if they have a greater than 10 percent risk of heart disease in the next ten years then it may be a good idea to take a daily low dose aspirin.
Dr. Matthew Wiisanen says, “But if you are less than that 10 percent risk then maybe that is not going to help prevent the heart disease that we thought it was.”
The new guidance says that the benefits do not outweigh the dangers when it comes to the risk of bleeding.
Dr. Matthew Wiisanen says, “We know that aspirin can cause gastro intestinal ulcers and bleeding and those kinds of things. We really want to be leery of doing that for just anybody, especially people who are at higher risk for bleeding complications.”
Doctors say the risk of bleeding goes for those patients 60 and older.
Dr. Matthew Wiisanen says, “Then people who are on aspirin even if it is for primary prevention, they are saying probably come off of it by age 75 because that is really where the risk of bleeding goes up.”
