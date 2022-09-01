“It’s a new concept, but it is innovative,” Shayla Willis, General Manager at Hotworx, says.
She's talking about Hotworx, a virtually instructed infrared sauna fitness studio.
“We provide three dimensional training, which is infrared red light and exercise. So we combine that inside the sauna and it just helps the body in many different ways as far as losing weight. It increases calorie burn and helps with sports recovery,” Willis says.
She joined Lindsey Harris, a Physicians’ Assistant, to bring this new concept to the Chattanooga area.
Harris says as the infrared heat penetrates your body, causing you to sweat and the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification.
“The other things we have seen and many studies have shown are the cardiovascular benefits it has," Harris says. "Not only the cardiovascular benefits, but also see mental health benefits."
For Harris, she says this was a personal mission for her. She and Willis believe it is important to give people options and education when it comes to their health.
“I am in health care and honestly I feel like God brought me. I am on this earth to help people to heal people,” she says.
As with any new exercise or diet routine, make sure to check with your doctor.
More more information, click here.