This January marks the 53nd anniversary of National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets. In this Eye on Health Report, hear from a local woman who knows firsthand the lifesaving impact of those who roll up a sleeve.
Sharon Waters had cancer surgery last year and found herself in desperate need of a blood transfusion.
“I actually received two units after my surgery and my son was at my bedside. He happens to be a nurse and he said, 'it was like seeing my mom come back to life,'” Waters said.
That is why donating blood is so important. It made a major difference for Waters.
“It made me be able to start my chemo in a rapid amount of time and get the best results from it.”
January is National Blood Donor Month. This time of year is one of the most difficult times to maintain a sufficient blood supply.
“Numbers are usually down this time of year and we need people to roll up their sleeves and donate this life saving fluid,” said Max Winitz from Blood Assurance.
"You don’t know what situation you are helping and the longevity," said Waters. "The lasting results.”
While most people think of trauma situations, which are critical, 25% of the blood supply is used by patients like Sharon battling cancer.
And someone needs blood every two seconds.
Winitz said, “There are so many patients who need blood who may not have gone through a trauma. NICU patients, patients like Sharon. A lot of patients need platelets which we are always looking for.”
Because of donors that Sharon will never know, she says anyone who rolls up a sleeve is giving an incredible gift that can change and save lives.
“Because they were able to start my treatment so quickly I have had a very positive result. The remainder of this year playing with my grandchildren. Helping out my children with their daily lives,” she said.
