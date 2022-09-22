Get ready to lace up your shoes and help fight breast cancer. The 'More Than Pink Walk' will be the first in-person event since 2019.

“First of all we are excited to be back in person and we have a new location. Hamilton Place Mall is our location for our walk this year,” Starr Card, Walk Chair said.

Card has two very personal reasons for her passion about this event.

“In the last two years I have had my mother-in-law and a great friend," she said. "Thankfully now they are in remission.”

According to the American Cancer Society one in eight women will develop breast cancer.

For women at average risk they recommend:

Women between 40 and 44 should consider getting a mammogram every year

Women 45 to 54 should make sure to get annual mammograms

Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year

Women at high risk should start yearly mammograms at age 30.

“Thanks to this organization they have the tools they need and the resources to get help," Card said.

This walk is taking steps to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.

“There is power in numbers. We will have men and women there who have been affected either by having breast cancer or knowing a breast cancer survivor or honoring or remembering a breast cancer patient," added Card.

To learn more about the walk or to register for the event, visit their website here.