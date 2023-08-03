EYE ON HEALTH: Minority Health Fair

For more than 20 years the Minority Health Fair has been working to close the health care gap and eliminate health disparities in black and brown communities.
Bill Ulmer, with the Minority Health Fair says, “African Americans and people of color have greater illnesses and greater death issues associated with health because of their economic situation, access to healthcare and other variables that exist.”
Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to suffer from conditions like
- High Blood Pressure
- Diabetes
- Stroke
Bill Ulmer says, “The disparities continue to exist. There are more person dying and more person contracting illnesses from these diseases and things that affect health.”
For some this may be their first medical visit in years. There are more than 80 vendors on hand with free screenings and health information that can help improve and even save lives.
Bill Ulmer says “Health access, health awareness, health knowledge, educational information to help them understand health issues they are experiencing.”
The Minority Health Fair was started 22 years ago. While two key faces Chris Ramsey and Dr. Michael Geer are no longer with us, the mission and work continues.
Bill Ulmer says “The theme of this event continues to be and always has been empowering and educating minorities to close the health care gap."
For more information, visit WWW.MINORITYHEALTHFAIR.COM or you can call 423-778-6598.