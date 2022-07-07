The area’s largest health fair will be back in person this year at a new location, the University Center at UTC.
Tony Sammons, Minority Health Fair says “It is not your traditional health fair it is more of a family reunion of sorts. We have a host of vendors that are providing free health screenings as well as education information to all of our participants.”
More than 20 years ago, members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity came together to address health disparities in African American Men, but soon realized there was an even greater need.
Tony Sammons says “We realized that it was not just African American men, but we had that same disparity amongst people of all colors all together, so we expanded it and the ladies of Delta Sigma Theta joined us and we expanded it where it was for the family.”
Growing into one of the area’s largest health fairs providing life saving health screenings, other medical services, and more. Drawing more than six thousand people at times with more than 100 vendors on hand. Bringing education and access to those who need it most.
Tony Sammons says “We’ve had people who we had to have emergency technicians come out on site and address these concerns right then and there.”
Statistics show African Americans
*Have the highest death rate from cancer
* are 1.4 times as likely to have high blood pressure
*Twice as likely to have diabetes
* And in general have less access to mental health services
While Sammons says they are thrilled to be back in person this year, it won’t be the same. They are missing two familiar faces who were key to the growth and success of the Minority Health Fair, Chris Ramsey and Dr. Michael Geer.
Tony Sammons says “We lost them both to health related issues. Chris who was bigger than life. Dr. Geer who was our engineer of sorts when it came to the medical world and addressing the various concerns.”
While they can never be replaced and will be deeply missed, Sammons says the best way to honor them is to continue their work and mission by closing the healthcare gap and providing services to all of those in need in our community.
Tony Sammons says “We have to continue to honor he and Dr. Geer seeing that the health fair will continue to grow, continue to provide the resources at no cost to our citizens and here in the city.”
MINORITY HEALTH FAIR
AUGUST 6TH
UTC UNIVERSITY CENTER