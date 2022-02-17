EYE ON HEALTH: Mental Health and Suicide Prevention

This weekend a local group is holding a seminar for girls and women that focus on both mental and physical health.
This comes after the recent suicide of a former Miss USA. Cheslie Kryst.
A local counselor says it is important to start young when it comes to focusing on mental health.
The recent coverage that former Miss USA, TV correspondent, and lawyer Cheslie Kryst died by suicide has once again sparked conversations in homes across the country about suicide and mental health.
April Taylor, Sound Living Counseling says “We have to be very careful to lean in and listen carefully when people say they are hurting or when people are saying they are in need.”
Taylor says it is important to start at an early age.
April Taylor says “I think the earlier we get them. The earlier we teach them coping skills. Things they can do. Teach them self-care. Find ways to express themselves. Find ways to process their emotions.”
Kryst who was just 30 years old seemed to have everything, beauty and success,, but her mother says she hid a big secret, her depression. That is the case for so many people walking around today. Taylor says not only is it important to get help, but you have to open up about how you are really feeling.
April Taylor says “Help is available and sometimes even if you ar getting help you are not telling the therapist everything, maybe not telling the therapist how you really feel, or maybe you didn’t let her know how serious you felt about hurting yourself. Maybe that never came up in therapy.”
There are not always warning signs, but some things to look out for are:
- Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself;
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose;;
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs;
- Sleeping too little or too much;
- Displaying extreme mood swings
Taylor also says it is important for parents and others to not be afraid to ask someone if they are okay or if they need help.
April Taylor says “It is okay to ask if you are feeling suicidal or if you are thinking about hurting yourself. That is a fair question to ask and act intentionally on it.”
EVENT INFORMATION:
MIND, BODY, AND SOUL: WOMEN RAISING WOMEN
FEBRUARY 19TH
9:00 A.M.- NOON
ORCHARD KNOB MIDDLE SCHOOL
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Hours: Available 24 hours..
800-273-8255
Sound Living Counseling
www.soundlivingcounseling.weebly.com