For too many in low-income communities across the country, access to dental care is out of reach. Revive Dental hopes to change that here in the Chattanooga area.
Dr. Leigh Kuyrkendall, Revive Dental Board Member says, “So adults who have an abscess tooth or need an extraction or things like that, they just don’t have options sometimes.”
The low cost community dental center held their grand opening this week.
Dr. Leigh Kuyrkendall, Revive Dental Board Member says, “There are many people without dental insurance so Tennessee is one of three states where Medicaid has no benefits for adults.”
Dr. Kuyrkendall says Revive Dental is partnering with other local non-profit organizations to offer discount and low cost services to their clients.
Dr. Leigh Kuyrkendall, Revive Dental Board Member says, “So what we are trying to do is meet the needs of people who cannot afford traditional dental care.”
Not being able to see a dentist can lead to a range of health problems. Gum disease is associated with an increased risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. And a lot of the dental problemsalso turn into emergencies.
Dr. Leigh Kurykendall says “That is another thing, people end u going to the emergency room. So when your face swells or you are in severe pain which is clogging up the E-R. They get antibiotics, but the tooth is not treated.”
Dr. Kuyrkendall says they hope to be able to perform a range of services to prevent that from happening.
Dr. Leigh Kuyrkendall says, “We want to be able to do extractions, even fillings and dentures and partials and things like that. We want people to have their smile restored.”
Revive Dental says they are still in need of dental volunteers.
Click here for more information about Revive Dental or call (423)206-9641.