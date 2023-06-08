It is a very rare condition that can be life-threatening. Up to three percent of the population has been diagnosed with alpha-gal syndrome (AGS).
After having issues with food for the past few years and never being able to pinpoint the problem, Leslie Dell found herself in the emergency room in 2022 while on vacation.
“We went out to eat and I had a severe reaction much worse than previous reactions," Dell said. "It was so severe I did end up in the ER in Florida.”
Leslie was diagnosed with the rare condition known as alpha-gal syndrome. It is a food induced allergy caused by tick bites. It is also known as a red meat allergy.
“It did come back alpha-gal syndrome. I had heard of it. I have a friend who has alpha-gal syndrome,” said Dell.
Patients with this condition can have a potentially life-threatening, allergic reaction from eating red meat or if they are exposed to other products containing alpha-gal.
"Mine starts with numbness; lips, tongue and my face. If more severe, the numbness moves to my extremities; my pulse rate jumps up. I start to feel lightheaded and even a weird sensation down my spine,” described Dell.
Symptoms of AGS include the following:
- Hives or itchy rash
- Nausea or vomiting
- Heartburn or indigestion
- Diarrhea
- Cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing
Leslie said she had to cut out a lot of foods and make drastic changes to the way she eats.
“I cannot have beef, pork, lamb, nothing that is a mammal meat," Dell said. "With myself that includes dairy.”
Click here to learn more about alpha-gal syndrome from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).