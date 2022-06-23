One local organization is holding an event this weekend that they hope will help bridge the health care gap when it comes to some in the senior community.
Dr. Tiundra Love says, “We wanted to bridge that gap and use the skills and knowledge that we have.”
Dr. Tiundra Love is a member of the Chattanooga Chapter of The Links Incorporated. They are working with Good Neighbors for the Care Amore Wellness Fest this weekend. It's a health event to bring services to those in the aging population who often face access disparity and health inequality.
Dr. Tiundra Love says, “We partnered with them to bring health education and screenings to that population as well as the surrounding community because I think they have been forgotten as well.”
Free screenings and information will be available.
Dr. Tiundra Love says, “We are going to ask several entities to do screenings such as Memorial Mobile Breast screening, Lung CT screening, Dodson Avenue for health education.”
Dr. Love says they wanted to provide easy access and bring the services to those in need.
Dr. Tiundra Love says, “Trying to address some of the disparities we have. It takes us all of us to do this so this is why we engage. As a physician myself knowing culturally what the needs are in our community."
