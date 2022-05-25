May, is national Stroke Awareness Month. It's a time to keep some important tips in mind when it comes to prevention.
After a stroke, many patients find themselves in a rehabilitation hospital.
Dr. Chris Young is a Neuro-Psychologist at Siskin Rehabilitation Hospital.
Dr. Chris Young says, “We look at how they may be affected and help with the rehabilitation process.”
That process on average takes about two weeks.
Dr. Chris Young says, “After a stroke our average length of stay is about two weeks and we think about this as an interdisciplinary team.”
Meaning patients receive a wide range of treatment. From physical and occupational therapy to speech language pathology and dieticians.
According to the American Heart Association someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds which can lead to death or serious disability. But, Dr. Young says it is important to remember that strokes are 80% preventable.
Dr. Chris Young says, “Some of the biggest risk factors that we think about is elevated blood pressure, uncontrolled diabetes, atrial fibrillation, sleep apnea that is uncontrolled, tobacco use.”
Remember time lost is brain lost. It is important to know the FAST warning signs, which are as follows:
- F - Face Drooping
- A - Arm Weakness
- S - Speech Difficulty
- T - Time to call 911
Dr. Chris Young says, “It is important to act quickly. Even post stroke with intervention not seeing if time will heal all wounds.”
