Starting a family or growing one can be an exciting time but also dangerous and even deadly for some women.
A local OB-GYN says Black women in the United States are up to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than White women.
Medical professionals and advocates say there is a maternal health care crisis across the country, which can make being Black and pregnant a risky combination.
Dr. Tiffany Few with the Women’s Institute for Specialized Health at Erlanger says, “Black mothers are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than whites.”
Dr. Few is an OB-GYN and says what is even more disturbing is that most of these deaths are preventable.
Dr. Few says, “What is most devastating here is that up to 80-percent of these deaths are considered preventable.”
Some of the key factors that contribute to the Black maternal health crisis include the following:
- Lack of access to quality health care
- Underlying chronic conditions
- Structural racism
- Implicit bias
Dr. Few says, “It is a sad fact, but it is true. Black women in this country are often under-rated in the medical community and elsewhere. They aren’t listened to the same, aren’t valued, aren’t respected the same way.”
There are some very unfortunate examples. Charles Johnson lost his wife Kira Johnson in 2016 after she gave birth to their second child. He says they did everything right, from making sure she was taking all her pre-natal vitamins to going to a top-notch hospital, but it still wasn’t enough.
He gave emotional testimony on Capitol Hill in May 2021 when the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on the Black maternal crisis.
Charles Johnson says, “It was the lack of compassion and lack of humanity that failed my wife and it is failing Black mothers time and time again.”
Johnson founded 4Kira4Moms, a nonprofit that raises awareness of the maternal health crisis and put an end to it.
Aziza Balzar Clark says she was exhausted during her first trimester, but her concerns weren’t taken seriously.
Clark says the doctor told her, “Of course, you are tired. You are pregnant."
Clark says her doctor dismissed her concerns.
Dr. Few says, “I see some people who are so relieved that I listened.”
Clark’s situation got worse. She was dangerously anemic and had to have infusions. Thankfully, she and her baby both survived the horrifying ordeal.
Dr. Few says, “It doesn’t matter, celebrity, income, status, as a Black woman there is a disadvantage there.”
A disadvantage that Dr. Few says doctors and lawmakers need to address.
Dr. Few says, “Insurance, Medicaid needs to be increased. Paid time off. We have to do better about funding and supporting programs that work toward improving this outcome. We have to talk about education. We are so focused on pro-life, but we need to be focused on pro-maternal health.”
Then there are health concerns like pre-existing conditions, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and depression.
Dr. Few says, “Pregnancy is not going anywhere. This issue is not going anywhere. So I hope we can use this and make real change for the future.”
The White House issued a proclamation for Black Maternal Health Week last month.
Visit Erlanger's website to learn more.